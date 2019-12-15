Liverpool announce 20-man squad traveling for the Club World Cup

Liverpool have announced the 20-man squad which will travel to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

As stated by the club’s official website, Dejan Lovren misses out after suffering an injury against Red Bull Salzburg earlier this week but Georginio Wijnaldum is included. The Dutch international sustained a knock during yesterday’s match against Watford and was replaced by Andy Robertson just before the hour-mark.

Youngsters Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott were included in the 23-man squad released by Liverpool’s official website some days. However, both players won’t travel to Qatar and will most likely feature in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa. Joel Matip and Fabinho are also missing because of their injuries.

Liverpool’s first match of the competition is against Mexican club Monterrey on Wednesday. Provided they win, the Reds will play either of Flamengo or Al-Hilal on Saturday. This will be the second time Liverpool will play in the Club World Cup. The previous occasion in 2005 saw them lose 1-0 to Sao Paulo in the Final:

Liverpool traveling squad for the FIFA Club World Cup: Alisson, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Lonergan, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Jones, Alexander-Arnold, Williams.