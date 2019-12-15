Freddie Ljungberg sends strong message to Arsenal board following Manchester City defeat

Arsenal caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg has sent a pretty clear message to the club’s board after tonight’s 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Speaking after the game, the Swedish coach spoke about the difficult situation the Gunners are in, despite his pride in taking the manager’s job at the club where he made such a name for himself during his playing days.

In what sounded like Ljungberg pushing for Arsenal to make a quick decision on the manager situation, he stated that it would help everyone to know what was going on.

See his quotes below from The Athletic writer Gunnerblog, in which he also admits his assistant Per Mertesacker is in a difficult situation due to doing two jobs at once since stepping up to help Ljungberg…

Freddie: "For me it's a great honour to do this… Per is academy manager and is having to do two jobs. I've said I think it needs to be cleared up so everybody knows." — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) December 15, 2019

All in all, it just looks like a real mess at the Emirates Stadium at the moment, and Ljungberg seems to know it as well as anybody.

The inexperienced former AFC player was recently drafted in to take temporary charge of the side following Unai Emery’s sacking, but a permanent replacement looks no closer to being brought in.