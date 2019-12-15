Menu

“Proud to be a red” – These Manchester United fans react to landmark Red Devils line up

Manchester United fans have reacted with great pride as their club sets a remarkable piece of history by fielding an academy graduate in their matchday squad for the 4000th game in a row.

The Red Devils have the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in the starting XI, continuing their proud record of using players developed from within – a truly astonishing feat to have maintained in the modern era.

In this day and age, most top clubs rely so much on big-money signings and players from all over the world, which, of course, has been great for the quality of the Premier League down the years.

Many of Man Utd’s best players have been the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, all of whom were brought in from elsewhere.

Still, among those club legends is also a hugely impressive list of former stars like Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and the Neville brothers.

Here’s some reaction to United making history with their team today…

