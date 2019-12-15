Manchester United fans have reacted with great pride as their club sets a remarkable piece of history by fielding an academy graduate in their matchday squad for the 4000th game in a row.

The Red Devils have the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in the starting XI, continuing their proud record of using players developed from within – a truly astonishing feat to have maintained in the modern era.

In this day and age, most top clubs rely so much on big-money signings and players from all over the world, which, of course, has been great for the quality of the Premier League down the years.

Many of Man Utd’s best players have been the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie, all of whom were brought in from elsewhere.

Still, among those club legends is also a hugely impressive list of former stars like Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, and the Neville brothers.

Here’s some reaction to United making history with their team today…

4000th consecutive game were an academy product has been in the match day squad. Record started in 1937.

Proud to be a red! ??#MUFC — Pulkit Nagar (@TheDevilNagar) December 15, 2019

This is an astonishing record. 4000 matches, dating back to 1937 #mufc understandably very proud https://t.co/Ln6efAtZoP — Scott Hunt (@scotthunt92) December 15, 2019

4000 consecutive first team games with an academy graduate in the squad is such an incredible achievement. If that doesn’t make you proud to support this club then I’m not sure what will #MUFC — MUFC Rambles (@MUFCRambles) December 15, 2019

https://t.co/6c2L8QF12Y Today will mark the 4,000th consecutive Game a United Graduate has been in the senior squad.

Dating back to the 1950's.

A record to be proud of.#MUFC — Kinky Afro (@afro_ml) December 15, 2019