Manchester United’s home fans today could be heard chanting the name of Jesse Lingard following an interview in which he revealed his personal struggles off the pitch this season.

The England international had become a bit of a hate figure among a large section of the United fan-base following a major dip in form in recent months, but it seems there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation behind his levels dropping.

Lingard opened up to the Daily Mail about his mum’s health problems and the amount of extra work he’s had to put in with his younger siblings while this has been going on.

It’s little wonder that the 26-year-old may then be tired and not fully focused on the pitch, and it’s nice to see the fans at Old Trafford today sending him support by chanting his name, as reported in the tweet below from journalist Simon Peach:

"There's only one Jesse Lingard" chant the Stretford End. Nice touch after his recent interview — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) December 15, 2019

Hopefully this can serve as a reminder for fans not to turn on their own players too quickly, as no one can ever be fully sure about everything going on behind the scenes that might be affecting them.