“Need to sell him”, “Offers nothing” – Manchester United star slammed by these fans for dreadful first half vs Everton

Manchester United fans are mostly fuming at Luke Shaw right now after a poor performance from the left-back in the first half of today’s game against Everton.

The Red Devils have not been good enough in general, and find themselves 1-0 down thanks to some poor defending and goalkeeping that ultimately led to a Victor Lindelof own goal.

We’ll see in the second half if Man Utd can come back from this, but for now these fans think Shaw is a clear weak link in the side.

Many seem to want him sold in January, and in fairness it’s hard to disagree as the club have waited a long, long time now for him to fulfil his potential, and it just doesn’t look like happening.

The England international was a big prospect when he arrived, but his confidence seems to have gone after a combination of personal struggles during Jose Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford, along with repeated injury issues.

United fans seem to have given up on Shaw now, with this reaction summing it up…

