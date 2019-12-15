Manchester United fans are mostly fuming at Luke Shaw right now after a poor performance from the left-back in the first half of today’s game against Everton.

The Red Devils have not been good enough in general, and find themselves 1-0 down thanks to some poor defending and goalkeeping that ultimately led to a Victor Lindelof own goal.

We’ll see in the second half if Man Utd can come back from this, but for now these fans think Shaw is a clear weak link in the side.

Many seem to want him sold in January, and in fairness it’s hard to disagree as the club have waited a long, long time now for him to fulfil his potential, and it just doesn’t look like happening.

The England international was a big prospect when he arrived, but his confidence seems to have gone after a combination of personal struggles during Jose Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford, along with repeated injury issues.

United fans seem to have given up on Shaw now, with this reaction summing it up…

Take Luke Shaw off he is awful. Sell him in January. He offers nothing. — Sharad (@G8SHB) December 15, 2019

Luke Shaw is so, so average. United need to sell him and invest in a better LB before he loses his more of his sell on value. Would Digne be a good signing? — ?? (@PhiIip__) December 15, 2019

What did Brandon Williams do to deserve being dropped? He sparked the comeback at Sheffield United and hasn’t made any mistakes that Young and Shaw don’t make. Greenwood scores two and then benched as well, and Tuanzebe should be in over Lindelöf by now. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) December 15, 2019

No idea what Luke Shaw offers United. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) December 15, 2019

I can't defend shaw anymore. He offers absolutely nothing to the club. No pace, no crossing ability, lazy defending. Converted zinchenko already miles ahead — VaxXxie ? (@Mxrtialized) December 15, 2019

Shaw is absolute scared stiff of going forward! Offers nothing, sideways or backwards pass everytime!! #MUFC — Craig Bolton ? (@CraigBolt200) December 15, 2019

On a serious note what does Luke shaw offer us his pathetic #MUNEVE — Baby Kangaroo Tribbiani (@NeilMorey4) December 15, 2019

Shaw is the definition of mid. Sell him for a loss idc anymore my God — Rico Vinsmoke (@_Ricogottachill) December 15, 2019

Luke Shaw is very useless, Williams should be playing now. #MUNEVE — MANCHESTER IS RED ? (@harrypotter_jnr) December 15, 2019