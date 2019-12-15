Loads of Manchester United fans seem to be having their doubts about summer signing Harry Maguire after his unconvincing start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international looked superb during his time at previous club Leicester City, prompting United to pay a huge amount to sign him before the start of this season.

It would be fair to say, however, that Maguire has not really looked the same player since joining Man Utd, and it’s hardly surprising many fans now feel the club were ripped off.

The Red Devils could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Everton this afternoon, which is a particularly disappointing result after they made so much progress to earn wins over Tottenham and Manchester City last week.

Maguire has had impressive moments for United, but today was another below-par display and he’s certainly just not looked consistent enough overall.

Here’s some reaction from MUFC supporters on Twitter after today’s disappointing result against Everton…

Maguire moves like he's carrying a baby or something. We got fleeced for £80m good lord. — Ali. (@UtdAlii) December 15, 2019

We were scammed for Maguire. No where near 80m player. — Kaniera (@Kimkinyeni) December 15, 2019

Dunno where Maguire is cause he's not the same player that played for Leicester #MUFC — ?hrî? (@HackneyMUFC) December 15, 2019

Leicester sold Maguire & didn't bother replacing him. They KNEW. They scammed us ? I feel sick. — Dior Deposits ? (@THUSOSETLHAPELO) December 15, 2019

Every game this is Maguire constantly, biggest waste of 80m https://t.co/2qIwOBDKgA — 9god (@MJScrilla) December 15, 2019

Lindelof starting ahead of Axel – Criminal. 80m for Maguire – Criminal. Shaw is the highest paid LB – Criminal. Making ole manager after a good run – Criminal. This club needs rebooting. — Lew (@LewBands) December 15, 2019

A few harsh truths – Martial isn’t a striker

– Solskjaer out of his depth

– Lingard awful

– Maguire average so far at United, especially at £80m

– If there’s no counter attack there’s no plan

– 4 points worse off than the same point last season where the manager was sacked — Michael Tunstall (@TFWriter) December 15, 2019