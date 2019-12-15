Menu

“We got fleeced” – These Manchester United fans slam summer signing after unconvincing start at Old Trafford

Loads of Manchester United fans seem to be having their doubts about summer signing Harry Maguire after his unconvincing start to life at Old Trafford.

The England international looked superb during his time at previous club Leicester City, prompting United to pay a huge amount to sign him before the start of this season.

It would be fair to say, however, that Maguire has not really looked the same player since joining Man Utd, and it’s hardly surprising many fans now feel the club were ripped off.

The Red Devils could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Everton this afternoon, which is a particularly disappointing result after they made so much progress to earn wins over Tottenham and Manchester City last week.

Harry Maguire doesn’t seem to be winning over Manchester United fans

Maguire has had impressive moments for United, but today was another below-par display and he’s certainly just not looked consistent enough overall.

Here’s some reaction from MUFC supporters on Twitter after today’s disappointing result against Everton…

