Manchester United have now gone twelve Premier League games in a row without keeping a clean sheet after conceding in today’s first half against Everton.

Victor Lindelof’s own goal has given the Toffees the lead at Old Trafford, with United looking all over the place at the back after failing to deal with a corner.

With defending like this, it’s little wonder Man Utd are on such a bad run – their worst in 48 years, according to the stats people at Sky Sports:

? Man Utd have now gone 12 league games without a clean sheet – their longest such run since April-August 1971 pic.twitter.com/oXdiXrnAVH — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 15, 2019

It’s quite remarkable that United are in such a bad way at the back, particularly as two of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s big signings this summer were defenders.

The Red Devils boss spent big on signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, but it seems neither is really having the desired effect.

The club also tied goalkeeper David de Gea down to a new contract, but he didn’t cover himself in glory on Lindelof’s own goal either.

Solskjaer may have given himself breathing space with wins over Tottenham and Manchester City last week, but this defensive run is extremely worrying.