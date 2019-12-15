Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has aimed a dig at the decision to allow Everton’s goal against the Red Devils today.

Victor Lindelof bundled the ball into the back of his own net to make it 1-0 to the Toffees, though Mason Greenwood’s goal later ensured United escaped with a point.

De Gea, however, was clearly not impressed with VAR’s decision to allow the goal, as he tweeted an image of himself being clearly obstructed.

It’s a slightly debatable one, but you can certainly see where the Spaniard is coming from, even if he also could have done better in terms of commanding his area from the corner kick.

The Manchester Evening News report that the Premier League explained VAR’s decision by saying this clash was deemed ‘normal contact’.