Manchester United fans seem excited by quotes from their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has shone this season, with his prolific scoring record making him look like one of the most outstanding young talents in Europe.

With 28 goals in 22 games, it’s clear Haaland is a special talent and could strengthen this struggling United side, with the Daily Mirror strongly linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer now seems to have hinted there could be something to the speculation as he certainly didn’t rule out the potential move.

When asked about it in his post-match press conference today, the Norwegian tactician gave this response, as quoted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News:

Solskjaer on Erling Haaland: 'He knows what he wants to do and what he's gonna do.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 15, 2019

Several MUFC fans on Twitter have picked up on this and seem to think it indicates the deal is very much on the cards.

Here are some excited responses from a number of Red Devils supporters…

So Håland is coming then. If it’s for £17m, there’s really no risk in it at all and a really good signing. January can’t pass without bringing in a midfielder if we’re to do anything this season, though. https://t.co/UDOShShNI5 — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) December 15, 2019

Haaland to united confirmed then!? https://t.co/9xi2aSZXaB — WaZza (@wasantha_saman) December 15, 2019

So he’s basically confirmed it then. — Matt (@UtdMxtt) December 15, 2019

Håland to United is a done deal https://t.co/aYpXbsjKhA — RM? (@rmbfc1) December 15, 2019

Confirmed then — Hein (@heinthu_) December 15, 2019

HAALAND IS COMING ??????????????? — Scotty (@UnitedFan2208) December 15, 2019

HES COMING BOYSSS — Spikez (@spikez99) December 15, 2019