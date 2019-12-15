Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has hit out at Anthony Martial for his casual performance against Everton in today’s 1-1 draw.

The Red Devils were not at their best as they dropped points at Old Trafford, but Giggs singled out Martial for huge criticism as he slammed his attitude after the game.

The Welshman was clearly unimpressed with Martial’s body language, despite acknowledging he’s a talented player who can produce great things when he’s on his game.

“He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time,” Giggs said, as quoted by Eurosport.

“He looks casual, as if he’s not bothered. When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally.

“But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

“So in my eyes he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves.

“But he doesn’t look like he breaks sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

“It’s all these sort of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment.”

United fans will probably share Giggs’ frustrations, with Martial so often capable of moments of brilliance, but rarely able to get a run of more than a few good games together.

The Frenchman has to find that consistency and work harder to be the player Man Utd will know he’s capable of being, but one has to wonder if it’s just not going to work out.

Martial joined MUFC from Monaco all the way back in 2015 and one imagines he’s running out of time to prove himself and secure his long-term future at the club.