Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The England international joined the Premier League side’s youth team from Watford in 2015 and spent two years there before joining the BVB for a transfer fee reported to be in the region of £10 million according to BBC.

Sancho has established himself as one of the finest young talents in world football thanks to his performances for Borussia Dortmund. So far, the 19-year-old has made 77 appearances for the Bundesliga club, scoring 25 goals and providing 35 assists.

This season, Sancho has been in fine form for the BVB, amassing 11 goals and 12 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Sun, Manchester City want to re-sign their former youth player who is also wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. The report also claims that Sancho is rated at £90 million.

The England international is among the most sought-after players in Europe now and there’s little chance of him staying at Borussia Dortmund for long. Manchester City would be a suitable destination for Sancho and his addition would add more depth to Pep Guardiola’s squad.