Manchester City have reportedly identified Brendan Rodgers as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard has had a brilliant stint at City since joining them in 2016. Under him, the club have gone unbeaten in 172 out of 199 matches so far (143 wins, 29 draws). Under Guardiola, Manchester City have won six trophies so far.

SEE MORE: Talks imminent: Premier League club expect Arsenal approach for managerial candidate

However, the Spaniard has been linked to an exit from the club with the Athletic claiming that they is entertaining the possibility of him leaving.

According to the Sun, the Manchester City have identified Rodgers as a potential replacement provided the Spaniard departs. The 46-year-old has done a pretty good job at Leicester City since succeeding Claude Puel. So far, the Foxes have played 30 matches under Rodgers, winning 19, drawing six and losing five.

This season, Leicester City have done pretty good and are currently second in the Premier League table. There’s a very good chance of Rodgers guiding the Foxes to next season’s Champions League.

Guardiola’s current contract expires in 2021 and it seems very unlikely that he’ll leave Manchester City before then unless maybe if he wins the Champions League. Provided the 48-year-old departs, then Rodgers will be a suitable replacement.