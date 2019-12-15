Manchester City legend Richard Dunne is of the opinion that Richard Dunne could be a suitable addition to the club’s squad.

Currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt, the Northern Irish international has made 48 appearances for Leicester City since joining them from West Bromwich Albion. So far, Evans has amassed two gals and as many assists.

SEE MORE: Manchester City considering move for £90m-rated attacker wanted by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea

This season, the Foxes have the best defensive record in the Premier League as of now with only 11 goals conceded and the 31-year-old has been a key reason behind it. He has forged a fine central defensive partnership alongside Caglar Soyuncu. So far, Evans has made 20 appearances this season, scoring a goal against Aston Villa and providing two assists.

Manchester City have looked a bit shaky at the back since Aymeric Laporte’s injury and Dunne feels that Evans would be a suitable addition to their squad. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Irish international told the Irish Independent: “For all their attacking prowess, and it is very good, City have failed over the last couple of years because you always think they’re not strong enough at the back. And now they need two centre-backs. One, Aymeric Laporte, is out with an injury and the other two don’t seem capable of putting together a string of performances to allow them keep clean sheets.

“I can’t see Guardiola going out to buy one, but they need someone who could come in right now and help out. Jonny Evans has been brilliant for Leicester, he knows the league and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did earmark him to come in for a year or 18 months.”

City do need a defensive reinforcement so as to fill in until Laporte is back to full fitness. Evans has been in pretty decent form and he could be a suitable option for Guardiola’s squad.