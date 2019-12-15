Video: Super-sub Mason Greenwood drills in equaliser for Manchester United vs Everton

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has scored another fine goal after coming off the bench against Everton today.

The Red Devils had trailed Everton 1-0 thanks to an own goal from Victor Lindelof in the first half, but super-sub Greenwood has now brought them level.

Man Utd will now hope they can go on to win the game, with Greenwood clearly a huge threat in front of goal after once again making a tremendous impact.

The 18-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities this season but is really making a name for himself by doing so well whenever he does get on the pitch.