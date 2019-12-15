Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar is reportedly interested in signing Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes.

The former has been in pretty good form for Inter Milan this season so far, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 21 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far. Barcelona are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker in January according to Goal.com.

Paredes hasn’t been much of a regular for PSG but has managed to feature in 12 matches for the Ligue 1 champions.

According to the Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign the two Argentine internationals who could cost Manchester United a combined £120 million.

Both Martinez and Paredes are pretty good players in their respective positions and they’d both be suitable additions to the Red Devils squad. However, Inter Milan and PSG won’t be too eager to let go of them. Martinez has been one of the best strikers in Serie A this season and the Nerazzurri will certainly want to keep him for a while.

Paredes may not have been a regular for PSG but is a suitable backup option for the Parisians. Hence, the club won’t be too willing to let go of him.