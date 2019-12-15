Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel got a deserved red card for an absolutely horrific high-foot challenge in their Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Watch below as Nubel charges way out of his penalty area and slams into his opponent with a very high foot reminiscent of that nasty challenge from Nigel de Jong in the 2010 World Cup final.

There’s no way the ref could give anything but a red here, and hopefully Nubel will learn his lesson.

This is dangerous play from the 23-year-old shot-stopper, and there’s simply no excuse for risking so much harm to your opponents.