Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel got a deserved red card for an absolutely horrific high-foot challenge in their Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Watch below as Nubel charges way out of his penalty area and slams into his opponent with a very high foot reminiscent of that nasty challenge from Nigel de Jong in the 2010 World Cup final.
@BitFut Nubel pic.twitter.com/SSQpInOpF2
— Artur Montandon (@ArturAugusto14) December 15, 2019
There’s no way the ref could give anything but a red here, and hopefully Nubel will learn his lesson.
This is dangerous play from the 23-year-old shot-stopper, and there’s simply no excuse for risking so much harm to your opponents.