Video: Raheem Sterling makes it 2-0 to Man City after shambolic Arsenal defending

Raheem Sterling has scored to make it 2-0 to Manchester City away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners look all over the place at the back, even if City’s football is as slick as usual and should still be admired.

Sterling, however, found himself free with an easy finish from close range, despite Sead Kolasinac taking a look at him over his shoulder just seconds earlier.

How the Bosnian allowed the ball to then get to Sterling unmarked is beyond us, with Arsenal just finding new ways to shoot themselves in the foot all the time.