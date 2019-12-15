Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson feels that Chelsea are often easy to play against.

The Blues registered a disappointing home defeat after losing 0-1 to Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge yesterday. A late goal from Dan Gosling saw the Cherries register their second successive win over Chelsea, having previously beaten them 4-0 in January.

Merson was critical of the Blues’ performance and said that at times, they are easy to play against. As quoted by the Mirror, the former Arsenal man told on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday: “I watch Chelsea a lot and if you can get through the first 20 minutes against them, their confidence seems to go. They’ve got a lot of young players and they are easy to play against sometimes. The pitch looks so small for the way they want to play, it just looks to easy to defend against.”

Chelsea do have a good bunch of players but the one thing they need is being composed on the pitch. This side has often lacked composure which is a key reason behind their recent results.

Yesterday’s loss was Chelsea’s fourth in their last five matches.