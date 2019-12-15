Video: Barcelona’s Luis Suarez appears to avoid horror-miss by lucky fluke

In the 48th minute of yesterday afternoon’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Sociedad, Luis Suarez scored for the Blaugrana after some brilliant work from Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

Messi’s unselfish decision to square the ball across goal allowed Suarez to tap the ball into an empty net.

An alternate angle of the goal has now emerged which appears to suggest that Suarez actually avoided a horrific miss and scored because of a stroke of luck.

The clip seems to show that the former Liverpool talisman intended to strike the ball with his right foot – but it actually hit the back of the net with his left.

Take a look at the alternate angle of the Uruguayan’s finish below:

SUAREZ WAS GOING TO MISS THE GOAL LOOOL frist he hit with the right, and then accidentally hits in his left. ??? pic.twitter.com/OkmZKixOny — Zafit0 (@zafit0) December 14, 2019

After seeing this angle of the strike, it’s easy to see why some people may think that Suarez’s effort was indeed lucky.

Do you think Suarez avoided a horror-miss with a possible fluke? We’re sure fans aren’t too bothered with how the ball went in – crossing the line is all that matters.