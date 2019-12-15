Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Juventus after fine Higuain assist vs Udinese

In the 36th minute of this afternoon’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Udinese, Gonzalo Higuain showed his unbelievable vision by effortlessly playing in Cristiano Ronaldo with a pinpoint through ball.

Ronaldo ran onto the ball and tucked it into the back of the net with a brilliant first-time finish to extend the ‘Old Lady’s’ lead.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid talisman opened the scoring the 8th minute of the clash with a smart finish.

Take a look at the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s second of the day below:

Ronaldo Double

This was a great move by the Italian giants. With a frightening attacking three of Higuain, Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala – could Maurizio Sarri achieve European glory with the Bianconeri this season?