Video: Kevin de Bruyne scores with superb strike for Man City vs Arsenal

In the 39th minute of today’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men carved open the Gunners before extending their lead.

Starlet Phil Foden played an inch-perfect pass into Kevin de Bruyne and the midfield maestro held off Mateo Guendouzi’s challenge before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Pep Guardiola’s side made this move look effortless.

Take a look at the superstar’s second goal of the day below:

Kevin De Bruyne is on fire. The Belgium international is running rampant and Arsenal have big problems.

De Bruyne has looked completely unstoppable today, there’s really no doubting that the Belgian is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.