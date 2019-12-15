In the 7th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, Lucas Moura showed that Heung-Min Son isn’t the only Spurs star capable of scoring a brilliant solo goal.

Moura picked up the ball after a header from Eric Dier from around 40 yards out before using his lightning-fast speed and silky dribbling to beat three defenders.

The forward skipped into the box before firing the ball into the roof of the net from a difficult angle.

Check out the Brazilian’s opener below:

This might have to go down as one of the best Premier League goals of the week, Moura skipped past a resilient defence with ease before hitting the back of the net.