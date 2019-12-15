Menu

Video: Lucas Moura scores amazing solo goal for Tottenham vs Wolves

Tottenham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
In the 7th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, Lucas Moura showed that Heung-Min Son isn’t the only Spurs star capable of scoring a brilliant solo goal.

Moura picked up the ball after a header from Eric Dier from around 40 yards out before using his lightning-fast speed and silky dribbling to beat three defenders.

The forward skipped into the box before firing the ball into the roof of the net from a difficult angle.

Check out the Brazilian’s opener below:

This might have to go down as one of the best Premier League goals of the week, Moura skipped past a resilient defence with ease before hitting the back of the net.

