Video: Man United’s Dan James smashes ball in Lingard’s face on his birthday

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard received a surprise birthday beating of sorts from teammate Dan James during today’s draw with Everton.

In the 61st minute of the clash, Dan James fired a powerful strike towards goal after Luke Shaw’s effort was parried away by Jordan Pickford.

James’ effort was blocked – not by an Everton defender – but by Jesse Lingard. The ball smacked the England international square in the face.

Considering the ferocious power of the strike, Lingard was left in pain for a little while before returning to his feet.

Take a look at the unfortunate moment for Lingard below:

That HAS to hurt! Jesse Lingard takes a shot from teammate Dan James right in the face!

Happy birthday Lingard… Love Daniel James

Happy Birthday Lingard Love Dan James

Lingard started this afternoon’s clash and was substituted a couple of minutes after this incident. We all hope that the charismatic ace is fine after the blow.

Manchester United fans poured out with support for the attacking midfielder during today’s game after the star admitted to the Daily Mail that his mother’s health problems have impacted him this season.

With his mother unwell, 27-year-old Lingard began to take care of his younger brother and sister.

With Lingard now working his way back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, it would be great to see the ace back to his best soon.

Lingard has often been slammed by pundits and fans alike for his activity on social media in the past – but the fact he’s kept quiet about having to step up for his family is testament to his true honourable character.

The ace’s off-the-pitch charitable acts are also very well-documented, there’s no doubt that Lingard has used his platform to do good.

The Red Devils star recently teamed up with Coca Cola to hand out presents to children who are benefiting from a football initiative provided by Street Games.