‘We love you Freddie’ – These Arsenal fans on Ljungberg’s ‘beautiful’ lineup vs Man City

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has made just two changes to the Gunners side that beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday night.

Starlet Mateo Guendouzi replaces Granit Xhaka in the starting lineup and Sead Kolasinac fills in for injured summer signing Kieran Tierney at left-back.

This seems like the best lineup that the north London outfit could have fielded today given their injury crisis.

The club announced yesterday that they’d be without Grant Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding for today’s hotly-anticipated clash.

Take a look at how the Gunners will lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the teamsheet:

The Gunners have been in poor form recently and today’s clash gives the team the perfect opportunity to win back the fans by defeating one of the league’s best sides.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be seeking revenge after being defeated by cross-town rivals Manchester United last weekend. Can the Gunners handle City’s fierce firepower and pull of an upset?

