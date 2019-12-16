It’s starting to look like it wasn’t completely Unai Emery’s fault that Arsenal were so dreadful this season. Admittedly he did help to assemble the current playing squad, but the reaction since Freddie Ljungberg took over has been pretty minimal.

They might not be good enough to win the league, but the squad should be doing better than it currently is. When you consider that Ljungberg hasn’t done much to show he deserved the job full time, it’s not a great surprise that there’s been talk of possible replacements.

One of those is Mikel Arteta, he’s a former Arsenal captain and certainly seems to be highly rated as a coach at Man City, so his appointment could make sense. If any Arsenal fans are hoping that he does take over, then a recent report from The Sun should come as good news.

They indicate that Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham and a contract negotiator were seen leaving Mikel Arteta’s house at 1am after late night talks. It seems unlikely that the Man City man was simply entertaining at that time in the morning, so it does make you think it must’ve been about the Arsenal job.

The report even suggests that they were there for two and a half hours, so it does sound like he might be under serious consideration for the role.

There’s nothing from either club to suggest this is imminent at this point and Freddie Ljungberg is still in his role, but things can’t continue as they are so fans should be pleased that it looks like they are trying to do something to move forward.