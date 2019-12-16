According to the Athletic (subscription required), the January transfer window is the last chance that Chelsea will have to trigger the buy-back option for Bournemouth star Nathan Ake.

The Athletic report that the Blues are interested in re-signing the ace, the 24-year-old has established himself as a solid defender in the Premier League since moving to Bournemouth.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard recently told the press, as per the Independent, that Ake ‘has shown himself to be a really good defender’ since sealing a permanent move to the Cherries.

The Athletic claim that the £40m buy-back clause that was part of the ace’s permanent switch to Bournemouth in 2017 actually expires before next summer’s transfer window.

This means that Chelsea’s last chance to take advantage of the cut-price clause will be in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Athletic also report that Manchester City are interested in signing the centre-back.

Although if any other team were to make a January move for Ake, Chelsea would only miss out on the defender’s signing if they weren’t interested in making an offer or if the Dutchman rejected their advance.

Ake has made 133 Premier League appearances in his career to date, given his performances over the last two seasons it’s hard not to consider the Netherlands international as one of the best centre-backs outside of the top six.