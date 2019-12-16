You don’t often see the bigger clubs doing a lot of business in January, so it will be interesting to see what Manchester United decide to do next month.

At one point it did look like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be out the door and multiple signings would be required to try and save their season, but results have improved and the Norwegian seems safe for now.

That’s not to say that multiple improvements don’t need to be made to the squad, but it might not be such a pressing need. It would make sense if they felt they could sign players who would help in the long term, but the need for panic buys has gone.

That makes a recent report from The Daily Mirror via The Sun even more interesting when you consider the possible amounts involved. They’ve linked United with January moves for Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan, and Leandro Paredes of PSG, with the fees for the duo coming to a combined total of £120m.

The possible move for Paredes does seem the more likely of the two. He’s not really made a big impact since he moved to PSG last season and the United midfield does look weak, but it would be surprising to see them make a big move for a player that’s struggling for a team in a poorer league, even if it is PSG.

Martinez would be intriguing and would certainly show some ambition from the board, but it’s doubtful that he would want to make such a big move in January. There’s also the chance that his current strike partner Romelu Lukaku would talk him out of making the move to Old Trafford.

The biggest needs for now would appear to be a new centre back and an advanced midfielder who can create and provide a goal threat, so it would be surprising to see them go for a new striker and a sitting midfielder.

It certainly looks like it could be an intriguing month for United fans.