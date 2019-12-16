It must be tough as a footballer where every single thing you do on social media is likely to get blown out of proportion, but it also provides a wonderfully petty way to show everyone that you want to leave.

Stories emerging from someone “liking” a certain post usually turn out to be nonsense, but Angel Gomes has put a little bit of effort into this so it does suggest that something is up.

As you can see from this post on Twitter, he’s removed all mentions and most of his Manchester United photos from his Instagram:

Angel Gomes has removed #mufc from his bio and most of his United pictures from his Instagram. On the move? pic.twitter.com/vZauzgrvyl — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 15, 2019

It’s completely possible that he fancied a clean up of his profile, but the timing of it suggests otherwise. Talksport reported a couple of months ago that Barcelona were interested in him and there was no sign that he had agreed to extend his Man United contract past the end of this season.

Since then he’s barely seen any meaningful first team action and there’s still no sign of a new deal being signed. If Barcelona or any European team are interested in signing him, then they can make contact in January over a pre contract agreement.

There might be nothing to it, but making a fairly public hint like this only weeks before other teams can speak to does suggest he is looking to force something.

It might also force United to meet his demands and agree a new deal to prevent him from leaving.