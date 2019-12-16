According to Bleacher Report, Manchester United are set to receive updates from Real Madrid regarding Luka Jovic, the ace has struggled to hit the ground running at Los Blancos following a marquee switch.

Bleacher Report add that the Serbia international could be made available for loan in the January transfer window, with Los Blancos considering the idea of permanently moving on the forward next summer.

It’s also claimed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the 21-year-old.

The Guardian reveal that the Serbia international joined Los Blancos for an initial fee of €65m this summer.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star has only scored one goal in 13 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this season, the majority of the ace’s outings have come off the bench.

Jovic’s limited time isn’t just a simple case of the youngster struggling, superstar Karim Benzema has been on fire for Los Blancos this season – understandably leading to Jovic being left on the sidelines.

Jovic showed his clinical ability with Eintracht Frankfurt last season and perhaps a short-term move will provide the ace with the opportunity to showcase the ferocious talent that helped him secure a move to the Spanish capital in the first place.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could certainly do with bolstering his attack in the January window, whilst Marcus Rashford has been in good form – the Red Devils still seem far too inconsistent going forward.