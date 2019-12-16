According to the Telegraph, Paul Pogba is expected to return to first-team training this week following his foot injury.

The Frenchman has been sidelined for two-and-a-half months, the superstar’s last appearance came in United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenals at the end of September.

The Telegraph add that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on having Pogba available for the busy Christmas period that will see the Manchester outfit play three games in just six days.

Mirror Football have also reported that the World Cup winner told a photographer at his brother’s wedding this past weekend that he’d be returning to action ‘soon’.

United are currently sixth in the league, after some big wins against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City recently, the side’s chances of seriously challenging for a top four spot have been boosted.

There’s no doubt that Pogba’s imminent return will be a major boost to the Red Devils, the 26-year-old has shown glimpses of his mercurial ability since Solskjaer took charge of the Manchester outfit.

United are just four points off fourth-placed Chelsea, if the Red Devils can impress over the Christmas period, fans will be confident of the side’s chances of securing Champions League football next season.

The Premier League giants do also have the chance to secure Champions League qualification through a Europa League triumph this season.