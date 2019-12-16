(Photo) – Eintracht’s Gacinovic shows injuries after horror challenge from Schalke’s Nubel

Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Mijat Gacinovic has shared a picture of his painful injuries that were inflicted by Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel after a horror challenge.

Nubel recklessly charged out of his area in Schalke’s Bundesliga tie against Eintracht before essentially karate-kicking Gacinovic in the chest.

Nubel rushed in with his studs up and the referee rightfully decided to send the stopper off immediately.

Gacinovic’s post to his Instagram story shows several bruises on his upper chest and torso. We hope the ace is back as soon as possible after this shocking moment.

Take a look at the midfielder’s bruising below:

DURÍSIMO: Así quedó Mijat #Gacinovic tras la terrible y descalificadora patada que recibió del arquero Alexander #Nubel. ?? pic.twitter.com/CVETPgPvaC — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) December 16, 2019

Eintracht took to Twitter to confirm that the 24-year-old has suffered ‘heavy bruising’ to the ribs, adding that the ace is doing ‘well’ considering the circumstances.