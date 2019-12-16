Polish club Jagiellonia Bialystok took to their social media to announce that 15-year-old goalkeeper Bartlomiej Maliszewski is on trial with Manchester United for a week.

According to Transfermarkt, Maliszewski has represented Poland at Under-16s level. Jagiellonia are in Poland’s top-flight, the Ekstraklasa.

There’s no doubt that the youngster’s trial with the Red Devils is a massive moment for the country, having a top talent at one of the biggest clubs in the world could do wonders for the national team’s future.

? Mi?o nam zakomunikowa?, ?e nasz 15-letni bramkarz Bart?omiej Maliszewski przebywa w tym tygodniu na testach w jednym z najwi?kszych klubów ?wiata – Manchesterze United! ?? #ManUtd #MUFC #Jagiellonia #Bia?ystok ??? Serdecznie gratulujemy i ?yczymy powodzenia. ? pic.twitter.com/ifeKSYBPR0 — Jagiellonia (@Jagiellonia1920) December 14, 2019

Tomasz Kuszcsak was the last Polish star to play for Manchester United’s first-team, he too was a goalkeeper.

Kuszcsak was on the books of the Old Trafford outfit for five years, the ace ended up playing for several top English clubs.

Maliszewski wouldn’t have to look far in order for some inspiration if he were to join the Manchester outfit, promising Polish defender Lukasz Bejger joined the club last year.