Real Madrid linked with La Liga rival’s midfielder who has €100m release clause

Despite the fact that Real Madrid are joint top of La Liga, something doesn’t seem quite right. The squad is ageing and performances are inconsistent, so you would expect that next Summer could be a busy one for them.

Their approach in the transfer market seems to vary wildly depending on how strong Barcelona are. It does look like what they really want is to sign the worlds most talented youngsters and watch them develop – recently we’ve seen Dani Ceballos, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Martin Odegaard arrive, but they haven’t truly convinced.

We often see that policy ruined when they lose their nerve and decide to throw big money at players like Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, but a report from AS has suggested they are looking at another talented young player.

This time it’s Ferran Torres of Valencia who is attracting their interest. They suggest that Real have actually been trying to sign him since he was 12 years old, but his impressive form for Valencia has seen that interest be reignited this season.

One big problem could be the price tag. It’s unlikely that Valencia will allow one of their most talented youngsters to join Real Madrid for a reduced fee, while they indicate he has a release clause of €100m and Valencia are hoping he might sign a new deal to increase that even further.

There’s no doubt that he’s talented, he’s played 50 La Liga games for Valencia despite only being 19, so it certainly looks like he has a big future at the top level. It just remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing to pay the big fee to bring him to The Bernabeu, or if they will panic and go down the Galactico route yet again.