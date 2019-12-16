It does seem like Real Madrid’s big experiment with signing promising Spanish players has completely failed.

In recent windows we’ve seen players like Dani Ceballos, Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola join without getting a real chance to establish themselves. It’s not clear if they weren’t good enough or the club just wasn’t brave enough to let them develop in the first team, but they all seem to be out of favour at Real Madrid.

Odriozola certainly looks to be on his way out, he couldn’t even get in the team at the weekend despite a raft of injuries, and Nacho was drafted in from the wilderness to play instead of him.

As a result, a report from Donbalon has indicated he will be looking to leave next Summer, with a move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus seeming the most likely. They weren’t teammates in Madrid for long as one arrived as the other left, but there’s still the connection through Real.

They go on to suggest that Juve need a right back and Odriozola could be the ideal option, with a fee of €25m being mooted. Juventus have often gone with Juan Cuadrado at right back this season, he’s quick enough to make up for his defensive deficiencies but should get found out against better teams, so a proper full back would make sense.

The story also hints that Achraf Hakimi will return from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund to challenge for a place in Madrid next season, so it certainly looks like Odriozola’s time is up, even if he doesn’t end up in Turin.