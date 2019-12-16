It does feel like Arsenal have taken chances on so many talented midfielders over the years without any of them proving to be the answer.

The Gunners usually play nice football and will dominate most games, but they always look light in midfield and are crying out for someone to step and up provide a calm and authoritative presence to guide them through difficult games.

Lucas Torreira always looked like an interesting prospect, he’s clearly talented, but tends to dash about in an undisciplined manner and is usually good for a yellow card. He’s not been terrible, but you can add him to a list featuring players like Granit Xhaka, Francis Coquelin, Denilson, Mohamed Elneny and countless others who just haven’t been the answer.

According to a report from Football Italia, Napoli are ready to offer Torreira a way out of The Emirates by offering him a return to Serie A. They cite Gazzetta Dello Sport in saying they will give Arsenal the same amount that they invested in the Uruguayan.

They indicate that Arsenal paid €30m for him, so their package would comprise of an initial €3m loan fee with an obligation to buy him for €27m afterwards.

There’s no sign that he’s trying to force his way out of London, but the story does go on to suggest that he’s struggled to settle since making the move so it does sound like he might be open to the move.

It would also make sense from Arsenal’s point of view. He’s clearly not considered as a key player and they have multiple needs in the first team, so they could reinvest that money somewhere else in the squad.