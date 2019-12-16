Menu

Video: Gigi Buffon continues to show his class with brilliant reflex save vs Udinese

Juventus
Posted by

It’s incredible to think that Gigi Buffon will turn 42 next month, yet he’s still playing at the highest level.

He had showed some signs of mistakes and a loss of form in recent weeks, so it’s good to see him producing stunning saves and showing he’s still a genuine first choice option for Juve.

READ MORE: Video: Gareth Bale entertains the Real Madrid bench with bottle flip challenge attempt

There might be some that think he’s just being kept on in an effort to finally get him a Champions League winner’s medal, but this save showed why he’s still top class:

Unfortunately he didn’t manage to hold on for a clean sheet as Udinese scored a 94th minute consolation, but the strength in his wrists is incredible for someone of his age.

More Stories Gianluigi Buffon