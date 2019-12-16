Video: Gigi Buffon continues to show his class with brilliant reflex save vs Udinese

It’s incredible to think that Gigi Buffon will turn 42 next month, yet he’s still playing at the highest level.

He had showed some signs of mistakes and a loss of form in recent weeks, so it’s good to see him producing stunning saves and showing he’s still a genuine first choice option for Juve.

There might be some that think he’s just being kept on in an effort to finally get him a Champions League winner’s medal, but this save showed why he’s still top class:

The old man still knows how it’s done. Gigi Buffon with a class save to maintain his clean sheet!#LiveOnStrive pic.twitter.com/o7UV9Cwo7O — Strive Sport (@strivesport) December 15, 2019

Unfortunately he didn’t manage to hold on for a clean sheet as Udinese scored a 94th minute consolation, but the strength in his wrists is incredible for someone of his age.