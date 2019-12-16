With some players it’s just clear that a certain move or club wasn’t right for them. It might not even be anyone’s fault, but more the style or the pressure just wasn’t suited to their talents.

Everything about Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool to Barcelona suggested it should’ve worked out. He’s an outstandingly gifted player who is brilliantly technically and looked suited to their style of play.

Only he will know why he didn’t manage to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp, but he seems to have found a new lease of life at Bayern Munich. He’s managed six goals and five assists so far and looks like he’s back to his old self.

He arrived at a time when the club was struggling to get over the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, so they needed a new star to step up and lead them. He certainly did that in the 6-1 win over Werder Bremen at the weekend with a hat trick.

He was so impressive that a report from The Mirror has indicated that some Bayern players have urged the team to sign him permanently. He’s only on loan from Barcelona so you have to think a hefty fee could be involved.

He certainly received some praise from some Bayern players after the game. David Alaba said”if you watched the game today, we have to buy him, right?”, while Robert Lewandowski said “We need this kind of player. I’m really happy that he showed what he is able to do.”

They go on to suggest that there is a buy out option in his loan deal that would allow Bayern to sign him for £100m, which is a lot but also seems like the going rate for a world-class player just now.

If he keeps playing like this, then Bayern might not have any choice but to spend that kind of money to make sure he stays.