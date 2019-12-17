Inter could reportedly be handed a possible transfer boost as Arturo Vidal’s agent is said to be set to meet with Barcelona officials to discuss his future.

The 32-year-old has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, although many of those outings have come off the bench including the last four consecutive run-outs in La Liga.

Having seemingly fallen down the pecking order in the Barcelona midfield this year, Vidal will naturally want to claim back a starting berth and play a bigger role for the Catalan giants moving forward.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s suggested that the Inter transfer target’s agent will meet with the Barcelona hierarchy and make the point that the Chilean stalwart wants a more prominent role.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of that discussion is, but it’s added that if his situation doesn’t change moving forward and they can’t promise him more playing time with coach Ernesto Valverde giving him more chances, it could lead to an exit with Inter seemingly ready to swoop.

Given the experience, quality and leadership that he can bring to the midfield, it would be a sensible signing for Antonio Conte and the Nerazzurri, giving them a timely boost midway through the campaign if they opt to swoop in January as they look to continue to compete for trophies this season.

That said, while Vidal faces fierce competition for places at Barcelona, he is still capable of offering a different dynamic in that department with his combativeness and defensive impact, and so time will tell if the reigning La Liga champions can make more space for him or will run the risk of seeing him move on as soon as the New Year.