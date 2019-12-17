Man City reportedly may have held informal talks over Lautaro Martinez with his agent as he was spotted at the game against Arsenal at the weekend.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the reigning Premier League champions have been linked with a swoop for the Argentine international to bolster their attacking options moving forward.

SEE MORE: Talks held: Manchester City given boost in pursuit of potential £50million transfer

The speculation arrives at a time when he is flourishing for Inter, as the 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 22 appearances so far this season.

While the Nerazzurri will hope that he not only continues to lead their charge for the Serie A title this year but also their pursuit of further major trophies in the years to come, it seems as though they may well come under increasing pressure to keep him at the San Siro.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s noted that his agent was spotted in London at the weekend and was seen talking to the Man City hierarchy during their win over Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

It’s not clear as to whether they directly addressed Martinez and the possibility of a transfer, but it’s surely enough to concern Inter further, with the report adding that Barcelona have also been heavily linked with making a move of their own for the in-form forward.

If Martinez continues to impress between now and the end of the season, it’s hard not seeing either Man City or Barcelona stepping up their interest to add a potentially world-class talent to their squad, but based on this report, it appears as though it’s City who could be trying to make early in-roads to steal a march on the competition.