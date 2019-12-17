Are the Red Devils Looking to Acquire Merih Demiral?

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs being linked with a transfer swoop for highly-rated Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkey international has already moved around a lot in his short career so far, making the move to Juventus from Sassuolo during the summer.

It’s fair to say the 21-year-old looks a big prospect and is arguably already up there in the top10 best young defenders in Europe.

United are one of the clubs to have been mentioned as suitors for Demiral, along with Arsenal and Leicester City, though it remains to be seen if he’ll really end up moving again so quickly.

The Red Devils could no doubt benefit from adding the talented youngster to their squad, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence looking unconvincing on several occasions this season.

Harry Maguire came in for a big fee this summer, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really got going yet at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Victor Lindelof has also had a bit of a dip in form, and backup players like Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have rarely looked like they can be relied on.

This surely leaves room for Demiral to come in, but United’s priorities may still be elsewhere after so many recent links to more attacking players.

Solskjaer may still be prepared to gamble on Maguire and Lindelof for a little longer before dipping into the market for a centre-back again, so that could yet allow Arsenal or Leicester to move ahead in the running for Demiral.

We’ll probably have a better idea about the Juve starlet’s future in the coming weeks.