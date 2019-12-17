Arsenal legend Martin Keown has offered his take on why his old club might be taking what looks like a rather big gamble on Mikel Arteta.

The Manchester City assistant looks set to take over at the Emirates Stadium imminently, according to the Metro, and it’s a big show of faith from Arsenal given that he’s never actually managed a game of football in his life.

Still, Arteta has become very highly rated for his work alongside Pep Guardiola at City, and Keown believes that could be part of the reason the Gunners are eager to get him.

The former defender thinks there may be something Arsene Wenger-like about Arteta, while the style of football of Guardiola, with its origins at Barcelona, also seem a good fit for Arsenal.

Writing in his column for the Mail, Keown said: “Mikel Arteta has worked with Pep Guardiola since 2016 and I regard the Manchester City boss as one of the finest to ever manage.

“That philosophy he came from, his Barcelona education, the way they pass the ball.

“It is in the mould of Arsene Wenger, that brand of football, and perhaps that is why Arsenal believe Arteta might be the right man for the job.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be split over this appointment if it happens, but most will also surely just be relieved to have someone come in after all the chaos of this season so far.