Mikel Arteta could already be facing trouble at Arsenal despite not even officially being named the club’s new manager yet.

The Spaniard, currently one of Pep Guardiola’s assistants at Manchester City, is said to be in line to take over as Arsenal’s new manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen, however, if he’ll have the backing of his players, with the Mirror reporting that Gunners stars are unconvinced by this appointment due to his lack of experience.

It seems many of the Arsenal players wanted the more proven Carlo Ancelotti instead, according to the Mirror.

While it’s tempting to think Ancelotti’s CV means he’d be the better man to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium, it’s rarely as simple as that.

The Italian tactician has won a huge amount in his career, but has so often worked with far superior squads to the one he’d have inherited at Arsenal.

The north London giants need a major rebuilding job, with Ancelotti never really embarking on a project quite like it.

Arteta is of course a gamble, but knows the club from his playing days and generally seems very highly regarded as a coach.