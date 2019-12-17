Arsenal confident of completing Mikel Arteta appointment tomorrow

Arsenal are reportedly confident of completing a deal for Mikel Arteta this week, and possibly as early as Thursday.

A report from the Metro yesterday claimed the Gunners believed at that point that they could finalise the hiring of Arteta within 48 hours, which by now could mean tomorrow afternoon.

The Spaniard has been strongly linked with returning to the club he spent five years at as a player, including two as club captain.

Arteta then left the Emirates Stadium to join Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City in 2016, and has since become one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game.

It looks like the 37-year-old could have a big future in management, and it’s some statement that a big name like Arsenal are willing to take a gamble on him at this stage.

Arteta has not yet managed a single game in his career, so it could be a big step up indeed from simply working alongside a world class tactician like Guardiola and his world class playing squad at City.

It’s a big challenge, but the Metro state that the former midfielder views this as his dream job and it looks like it’s edging ever closer to going through.