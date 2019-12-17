Video: Mikel Arteta’s emotional final interview as an Arsenal player shows how much he loves the club

Mikel Arteta could be about to become Arsenal manager, and any fans having their doubts about him might want to take a look at his final interview during his time there as a player.

Watch below as Arteta looks clearly emotional as he speaks about his five years at the Emirates Stadium, two of which he spent as captain of the first-team.

Arteta's last interview as an Arsenal player. Talking about what Arsenal meant to him. ?pic.twitter.com/0amoR5Yf2L — AfcVIP?? (@VipArsenal) December 16, 2019

The Metro report that a deal for the Spaniard to take over the Gunners could be imminent, and it’s clear the north London club means a lot to him.

While that’s not necessarily enough to make him the ideal fit as manager, it’s a decent start and can hopefully at the very least lift the mood at Arsenal after such a dismal season.