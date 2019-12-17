Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the EFL Cup tonight, while Jurgen Klopp and the senior side take part in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar – here’s how to watch all the action.

While Jurgen Klopp and his Champions League winning squad prepare for the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Neil Critchley will take charge of what is expected to be Liverpool’s youngest ever side in the League Cup later this evening.

Caughtoffiside spokesman Lewis Jones predicts that Liverpool could come unstuck tonight:

The Reds agreed to field a makeshift side against Aston Villa, allowing them to continue battling on all fronts. However their League Cup run is likely to end against what could be a full strength Villa team as Dean Smith looks for a confidence boost with his side in the thick of a relegation scrap.

For Liverpool fans predicting a starting eleven won’t be easy. But you’ve probably heard of striker Rhian Brewster and he could lead the line for the Reds at Villa Park.

The 19 year old is 11/1 to open the scoring.

Aged just 16 Harvey Elliot is expected to be the youngest player in Critchley’s squad, but he’s already made first team appearances against both MK Dons and Arsenal this season. He’s 11/2 to score anytime.

Winless in four Aston Villa will be looking for a boost ahead of three consecutive relegation six pointers.

And while Smith won’t want to make too many changes, he’ll be cautious of the Villans festive run in which could have huge significance in the outcome of their season.

Summer signing Wesley has gone ten games without a goal and will see this as a great opportunity to rediscover some form. He’s 9/2 to open the scoring and 11/10 to score anytime.

No matter what team Smith puts out you’d expect them to be too good for Liverpool’s youngsters. So backing Aston Villa on the handicap might not be the worst bet in the world. Villa -1 is 4/5 and -2 is 15/8.

Villa are as short as 2/7 to win in 90 minutes and 6/4 to win to nil. The draw is available at 6/1 and Liverpool are as big as 7/1 to secure a semi final spot without needing penalties.

