Barcelona are famed for bringing through talented youngsters into the first team, but that production line has slowed down in recent years. It’s not clear if the youngsters aren’t good enough or if the managers don’t feel secure enough to take a chance, but it leaves the kids with a choice to make.

Abel Ruiz was thought of as one of the next big talents to break through into the Barcelona first team. He was a star at youth level for Spain and his club, while he also made his senior debut this year.

READ MORE: Ongoing fitness concerns see Barcelona ace officially ruled out of Real Madrid clash

Despite that, a report from Mundo Deportivo has hinted that he wants out. They do suggest that Barca viewed him as a genuine first team option going into the season and refused to let him go out on loan in the Summer, but things have changed.

They go on to say that the player isn’t happy with his place in the B team and he wants to “reset” or try and rejuvenate his career somewhere else.

It’s not clear which clubs would be looking to sign him at this point, but they do say that Barcelona want to keep some control over his future. That would mean a loan move or a transfer where they maintain a repurchase option in the future.

He’s only 19 so there’s still plenty of time for him to improve and possibly develop into a top talent, but in some ways it’s great to see him looking to move away from his comfort zone and prove himself somewhere else.