Jurgen Klopp has delivered good news on the fitness front for Liverpool after providing an update on Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum.

It’s a busy week for the Reds as while most of the squad have made the trip to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup, others have stayed behind for their League Cup clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

SEE MORE: Liverpool eyeing swoop for 18-year-old defensive starlet in January

In an ideal world, Liverpool will hope to remain in the hunt for as many trophies as possible this season, but given their stronger group have gone out for the Club World Cup, Klopp will hope that they can return to Merseyside with the trophy.

That would be a huge morale boost in what is a hectic December for them, and to add even more good news, Klopp has allayed any fears over Van Dijk and Wijnaldum as although the latter has been ruled out of facing Monterrey on Wednesday in their semi-final clash, it doesn’t sound as though either influential figure is struggling with a serious issue.

“Gini was not as serious as we thought in the first moment, so he’s here doing the first recovery and then we have stuff what is necessary,” he told the club’s official site. “So we will see day by day but for tomorrow night he’s not involved.

“Virgil is fine. We had to do different stuff for recovery for different people, so that was the reason why he was not involved yesterday in the session, but Virgil is fine. All the rest of the squad is fine.”

That will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans as while Van Dijk has been a pillar in their defence all season, Wijnaldum has made a crucial contribution in midfield and so they’ll want the Dutch pair fit and steering clear of injuries to lead their charge to winning honours.

Time will tell if they are both available for the final, if Liverpool advance, but it doesn’t sound as though Klopp is worried about either of them missing any playing time moving forward.