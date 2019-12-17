Club chief rules out move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic after change of manager

They might not get as much attention around Europe due to the presence of many great teams in Serie A, but this could be an incredibly interesting period for Napoli.

They’ve established themselves as the main threat to Juventus for the title in recent years, and regularly play exciting football and feature in the Champions League. On paper, the decision to sack Carlo Ancelotti for Rino Gattuso is an odd one.

Ancelotti is one of the most respected managers in Europe while Gattuso was sacked at AC Milan. Gattuso has the reputation of a passionate coach who’s good at motivating his teams, but his tactical ability is still in doubt.

It certainly looks like the Napoli owner is looking to make a clean break from the Ancelotti era after some of his comments were reported by Goal.

They indicate that Napoli were looking to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the club in January when Ancelotti was in charge, but the arrival of Gattuso has changed that.

They go on to say that he wants the club to “start from scratch”, which will involve a complete tactical re-haul and he would rather reinforce the midfield than sign Zlatan.

We still don’t actually know where the big Swede will end up in January, he’s managed to keep himself in the news on a daily basis but there’s no clear sign of where he intends to go next.

It certainly sounds like it won’t be Napoli.