It’s starting to look like the Freddie Ljungberg era could be coming to a crashing halt already.

Nobody really knew what to expect when the Swede stepped in after Unai Emery was sacked. You would think he might bring some fresh ideas and generate some positivity through the team’s performances, but nothing has really improved.

At least it looks like the Arsenal board are willing to take some action to turn things round. As it stands, it looks like they are in an irreversible slide into mid table, so a new manager need to be appointed.

AS are the latest outlet to comment on the rumours of Mikel Arteta being lined up as the next Arsenal boss, and it looks like one of his current Man City players is urging him to take the next step.

They reported on some comments made by Kevin De Bruyne about Arteta, and it does sound like he would leave with City’s blessing. Speaking about the possible appointment, the Belgian star said the following:

“He is helping us a lot, but if he gets a good opportunity to be a head coach, and he thinks it’s time for him to take that, I think as a club you need to let somebody go.”

You want to grow as a head coach, I guess. If he doesn’t, it’s his decision, but why, otherwise, start coaching in that way? It’s difficult for me to explain. Whatever he wants to do, you have to do it. If you want to grow, you need to take opportunities when they come.”

Although there has been a lot of press attention about the former Arsenal captain taking over at The Emirates, there’s still not been any official indication that his appointment is imminent.

At least it sounds like he’s well thought of at City, so he would be a risk but could be the ideal man for Arsenal just now.