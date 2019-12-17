Everton fans have been promised a lot in recent years but things haven’t worked out that well. At least it looks like they will get a genuinely world-class manager.

It’s a long way from appointing Sam Allardyce to prevent relegation or handing large amounts of money to Marco Silva – the Portuguese manager might be the most highly rated coach of all time who has never actually achieved anything.

The Guardian has reported that Carlo Ancelotti has agreed a deal to take over at Everton and he might even forego the money he is owed by Napoli in an effort to speed up his appointment.

Ancelotti is one of the most highly respected coaches in Europe and his CV is an incredible array of elite clubs. He’s had success with PSG, AC Milan, Chelsea and Bayern Munich among others, so this should be seen as a great appointment from Everton’s point of view.

His reputation might have been spoiled by his sacking from Napoli, but that doesn’t mean he won’t do a good job at Goodison Park. His arrival should also allow him to make some moves in the January transfer market which could be interesting.

Due to the club’s league position it’s unlikely he will have any success this season, but with some good transfers he might be able to elevate them into a team that’s capable of challenging for the Champions League next year.